A 30-minute – extremely sweaty – climb up steps to the magnificent natural arch that adorns Moon Hill (380m) is rewarded with both lost calories and some exhilarating views of surrounding peaks and the tapestry of flat fields in the lowlands. Load up with liquids in hot weather, and be prepared to be pounced on by hawkers flogging water to anything that moves at the top.

Moon Hill is easily reached by bike (8km); just set off down Kangzhan Lu (抗战路), keep going and follow the signs.