There are several caves open to tourists in the area around Yangshuo that are formed by underground rivers, and ornamented with an array of otherworldly natural formations. Bring your bathers to take a dip in mud baths and hot springs. Choices include the Silver Cave, Longmen Cave, Buddha Water Cave and Moon Water Cave. Many hostels and hotels can arrange tours to the caves (the best option to explore them); they can also be reached by bike.