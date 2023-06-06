Shop
Yangshuo (阳朔, Yángshuò) is one of China's gold-ticket draws. The once-peaceful settlement is now a collage of Chinese tour groups, wide-eyed Westerners, construction and the glue that binds any tourist hot spot together – touts. Come evening, Xijie is all thumping music and bristling with selfie-sticks, but go up a few flights to a hotel rooftop bar and behold the ethereal beauty of the surrounding karsts, their peaks lit up by searchlights.
Located in the southeastern corner of town, this is Yangshuo's main peak; it's also the most accessible (it can be climbed in half an hour). Because it…
When Xijie, the crowds and postcard hawkers get too much, head down the steps to the Li River. Unfolding before you is a beautiful panorama of karst peaks…
This small shrine to the 20th-century artist Xu Beihong (famed chiefly for his pictures of galloping horses) – in a small one-storey house where he once…
