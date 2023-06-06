Yangshuo

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Bamboo Raft on Yulong River

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Overview

Yangshuo (阳朔, Yángshuò) is one of China's gold-ticket draws. The once-peaceful settlement is now a collage of Chinese tour groups, wide-eyed Westerners, construction and the glue that binds any tourist hot spot together – touts. Come evening, Xijie is all thumping music and bristling with selfie-sticks, but go up a few flights to a hotel rooftop bar and behold the ethereal beauty of the surrounding karsts, their peaks lit up by searchlights.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Green Lotus Peak

    Green Lotus Peak

    Yangshuo

    Located in the southeastern corner of town, this is Yangshuo's main peak; it's also the most accessible (it can be climbed in half an hour). Because it…

  • Li Riverside Path

    Li Riverside Path

    Yangshuo

    When Xijie, the crowds and postcard hawkers get too much, head down the steps to the Li River. Unfolding before you is a beautiful panorama of karst peaks…

  • House of Xu Beihong

    House of Xu Beihong

    Yangshuo

    This small shrine to the 20th-century artist Xu Beihong (famed chiefly for his pictures of galloping horses) – in a small one-storey house where he once…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Yangshuo with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Yangshuo