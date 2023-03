Elegantly embellishing the scenery of Shan Lake, the Sun and Moon Twin Pagodas, beautifully illuminated at night, are the highlight of a stroll around Guilin’s two central lakes. The octagonal, seven-storey Moon Pagoda (月塔, Yuè Tǎ) is connected by an underwater tunnel to the 41m-high Sun Pagoda (日塔, Rì Tǎ), one of the few pagodas with a lift.