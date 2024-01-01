Literally 'Fir Lake', Shan Lake, together with its neighbour Rong Lake, was once part of a city moat. Its most distinguishable feature is its twin pagodas that rise majestically from the lake's southern shore.
Shan Lake
Guilin
0.4 MILES
Rong Lake (literally, Banyan Lake), named for an ancient Chinese banyan on its shore, and its adjoining Shan Lake are an oasis of calm in the urban hub of…
28.29 MILES
For truly spectacular outlooks over the region's famed karst topography, take the sweaty 45-minute trek up to the top of this jungle-clad mountain…
17.82 MILES
The 1000-year-old village of Jiangtouzhou is tucked away among farmland 32km north of Guilin. The mostly abandoned village has layers of old-world charm,…
0.36 MILES
At the southern end of Guilin where the Li River and the Taohua River converge is one of Guilin's best-promoted sights, Elephant Trunk Hill. Unlike other…
0.09 MILES
Elegantly embellishing the scenery of Shan Lake, the Sun and Moon Twin Pagodas, beautifully illuminated at night, are the highlight of a stroll around…
29.1 MILES
Miraculously untouched during the Sino-Japanese War and the Cultural Revolution, this 400-year-old village has friendly residents and vernacular houses…
1.32 MILES
Folded Brocade Hill affords some of Guilin's best views, complemented by restored pavilions, some originally dating from the Ming dynasty. Climb the stone…
28.56 MILES
Just on the edge of town, Laozhai Hill is the most accessible of Xingping's limestone peaks, a tough 300m climb that'll reward you with life-affirming…
0.78 MILES
This park is a peaceful, leafy retreat from the city centre. The entrance fee for the famous lone pinnacle includes admission to an underwhelming 14th…
0.97 MILES
Close to Solitary Beauty Peak and beside the western bank of the Li River, Wave-Subduing Hill offers fine views of the town. Upon entering the gate, look…
1.32 MILES
Folded Brocade Hill affords some of Guilin's best views, complemented by restored pavilions, some originally dating from the Ming dynasty. Climb the stone…
1.51 MILES
About 1km north of Folded Brocade Hill is the partly reconstructed East Gate, flanked by sections of the original wall. To reach the gate, it’s a short…