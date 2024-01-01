Shan Lake

Guilin

Literally 'Fir Lake', Shan Lake, together with its neighbour Rong Lake, was once part of a city moat. Its most distinguishable feature is its twin pagodas that rise majestically from the lake's southern shore.

  • Rong Lake

    Rong Lake

    0.4 MILES

    Rong Lake (literally, Banyan Lake), named for an ancient Chinese banyan on its shore, and its adjoining Shan Lake are an oasis of calm in the urban hub of…

  • Damian Mountain

    Damian Mountain

    28.29 MILES

    For truly spectacular outlooks over the region's famed karst topography, take the sweaty 45-minute trek up to the top of this jungle-clad mountain…

  • Jiangtouzhou Ancient Town

    Jiangtouzhou Ancient Town

    17.82 MILES

    The 1000-year-old village of Jiangtouzhou is tucked away among farmland 32km north of Guilin. The mostly abandoned village has layers of old-world charm,…

  • Elephant Trunk Hill

    Elephant Trunk Hill

    0.36 MILES

    At the southern end of Guilin where the Li River and the Taohua River converge is one of Guilin's best-promoted sights, Elephant Trunk Hill. Unlike other…

  • Sun and Moon Pagodas, Guilin, China

    Sun & Moon Twin Pagodas

    0.09 MILES

    Elegantly embellishing the scenery of Shan Lake, the Sun and Moon Twin Pagodas, beautifully illuminated at night, are the highlight of a stroll around…

  • Xingping Fishing Village

    Xingping Fishing Village

    29.1 MILES

    Miraculously untouched during the Sino-Japanese War and the Cultural Revolution, this 400-year-old village has friendly residents and vernacular houses…

  • Folded Brocade Hill

    Folded Brocade Hill

    1.32 MILES

    Folded Brocade Hill affords some of Guilin's best views, complemented by restored pavilions, some originally dating from the Ming dynasty. Climb the stone…

  • Laozhai Hill

    Laozhai Hill

    28.56 MILES

    Just on the edge of town, Laozhai Hill is the most accessible of Xingping's limestone peaks, a tough 300m climb that'll reward you with life-affirming…

