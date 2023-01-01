Weizhou Catholic Church

Quite an incredible sight, this church was built in 1880 with coral and volcanic rocks from the seabed in a neo-Gothic style. Rather formidable despite its modest size, the church was constructed by French missionaries for followers who had fled here to escape ethnic conflict in Guangdong. It was damaged during the Cultural Revolution and rebuilt with donations from the wife of former premier Zhou Enlai, and a Catholic priest in Hong Kong.

The lovely garden sports old jackfruit trees and a 130-year-old mango tree. Outside the church are hawkers selling noodles and delicious coconut buns (椰子包, yēzi bāo; ¥2).