Across the street from the Former British Consulate Building is this charming two-storey yellow structure built in 1905.
Former German Consulate Building
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.65 MILES
Quite an incredible sight, this church was built in 1880 with coral and volcanic rocks from the seabed in a neo-Gothic style. Rather formidable despite…
5.3 MILES
This 24km-long stretch of silvery-yellow sand with apparently clean water, about 8km south of the city centre, is an enjoyable spot. It's not as amazing…
Former British Consulate Building
0.07 MILES
Beihai's first consulate of a western country is a whitewashed edifice built in 1885 that now sits inside the grounds of the Beihai No 1 Middle School…
0.47 MILES
Dating from 1896, this attractive edifice now serves as a tiny museum devoted to relics of the Qing dynasty postal system. No English captions, nor photos…
0.5 MILES
This historic building was disguised as a pharmacy that allowed the Japanese to pursue espionage activities in the 1930s.
