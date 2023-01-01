Crocodile Mountain Geological Park

This breezy jaunt alongside the sea follows a long boardwalk that snakes past wave-sculpted caverns, sandy coves, rock pools, sea stacks, rock arches, crystal waters and animal shapes that were molten lava several millennia ago. It's a lovely expedition, despite the constant presence of Kenny G, and takes about 1½ hours. The actual volcano mouth is very small and a bit of a letdown, but the surrounding scenery is lovely.

There is also a natural history museum here with exhibits of volcanic rocks, corals and marine life, along with a 4D cinema.