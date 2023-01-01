Bajiaozhai National Geopark

This park is named after eight Danxia stone peaks that lie near the border with Hunan. Round, isolated, featuring ringlike troughs and leaning 45 degrees in the same direction, these spectacular formations resemble snails sunning themselves after the rain. It's a 1½-hour loop walking trail, so you don't need to retrace your steps from the carpark. The trail winds along steep cliffs, collapsed boulders, plunging gorges, a Buddhist monastery, glass walkways and bamboo forests.