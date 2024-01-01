Reached via the 17-Arch Bridge, this temple on South Lake Island was used by the royal family to pray for rain in times of drought. At sunset, the nearby east shore is popular with photographers looking for a spectacular shot of the sun disappearing behind the hills. You can also get here by boat (¥15).
Dragon King Temple
Beijing
