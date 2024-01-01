Dragon King Temple

Beijing

LoginSave

Reached via the 17-Arch Bridge, this temple on South Lake Island was used by the royal family to pray for rain in times of drought. At sunset, the nearby east shore is popular with photographers looking for a spectacular shot of the sun disappearing behind the hills. You can also get here by boat (¥15).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Beijing, China. March 2011

    Forbidden City

    8.1 MILES

    Enclosed by 3.5km of citadel walls at the very heart of Beijing, the Unesco-listed Forbidden City is China’s largest and best-preserved collection of…

  • Hall of Prayer for Good Harvest in Temple of Heaven Park, Chongwen.

    Temple of Heaven Park

    10.56 MILES

    An oasis of methodical Confucian design, the 267-hectare Temple of Heaven Park is unique. It originally served as a vast stage for solemn rites performed…

  • Summer Palace

    Summer Palace

    0.49 MILES

    A marvel of Chinese garden design and one of Beijing's must-see attractions, the Summer Palace was the royal retreat for emperors fleeing the suffocating…

  • Exterior of building in Tiananmen Square.

    Tian'anmen Square

    8.84 MILES

    Flanked by triumphalist Soviet-style buildings, Tian'anmen Sq is an immense void of paved stone (440,000 sq metres, to be precise) at the symbolic centre…

  • Beihai Park 北海公园:承光殿 (Beijing 北京)

    Beihai Park

    7.4 MILES

    Beihai Park, inside the old Imperial City, looks much as it would have done in the 18th century when it served as Emperor Qianlong's private gardens. The…

  • Southeast Corner Watchtower, with purple flowers in foreground.

    Southeast Corner Watchtower

    10.49 MILES

    This immense fortress, part of the Ming City Wall Ruins Park, guarded the southeast corner of Beijing's city walls. Originally built in 1439 but repaired…

  • Sculpted column in front of Gate of Heavenly Peace.

    Gate of Heavenly Peace

    8.61 MILES

    Instantly recognisable by its giant framed portrait of Mao, and guarded by two pairs of Ming dynasty stone lions, the double-eaved Gate of Heavenly Peace …

  • Photo shoot in 798 Art District.

    798 Art District

    11.36 MILES

    Contemporary art meets communist history at this thrilling enclave of international galleries installed within China's model factory complex of the 1950s…

View more attractions

Nearby Beijing attractions

1. 17-Arch Bridge

0.09 MILES

Connecting the eastern shore of Kunming Lake to South Lake Island, this is the largest bridge in the Summer Palace at 150m long. It was built during the…

2. Bronze Ox

0.18 MILES

Cast in 1755, this life-sized, bronze sculpture of an ox was set at the eastern shore of Kunming Lake to guard against floods, the ox believed to be in…

3. Zaojian Hall

0.46 MILES

This ornamental hall (zaojian means algae or seaweed) sits on Seaweed-Viewing Island on Kunming Lake.

4. Wenchang Gallery

0.47 MILES

This hall displays various cultural artefacts and imperial heirlooms from the Summer Palace, including Empress Cixi's calligraphy, as well as bronze and…

5. Long Corridor

0.48 MILES

Stretching for 728m along the north shore of Kunming Lake, the open-air Long Corridor is one of the premier sights of the Summer Palace. One can imagine…

6. Hall of Benevolence and Longevity

0.48 MILES

Part of the administration area near to the East Palace Gate where Cixi still pulled the court strings after her retirement. Inside the hall is a grand…

7. Hall of Dispelling Clouds

0.49 MILES

Neatly aligned with the Tower of Buddhist Incense behind it, the Hall of Dispelling Clouds was built by Emperor Qianlong for his mother on her 60th…

8. Summer Palace

0.49 MILES

A marvel of Chinese garden design and one of Beijing's must-see attractions, the Summer Palace was the royal retreat for emperors fleeing the suffocating…