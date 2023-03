Part of the administration area near to the East Palace Gate where Cixi still pulled the court strings after her retirement. Inside the hall is a grand throne adorned with nine dragons. The rockery behind was designed to mimic the famous Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou. The Hall was reconstructed in 1888 after getting torched by the British in 1860.

The dragon and phoenix statues out front traditionally represented the emperor and empress – here it's the phoenix that commands the centre spot.