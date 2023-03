Next to the Bird's Nest, the bubble-covered National Aquatics Center (aka Water Cube) was another of Beijing's 2008 Olympic icons, hosting the swimming and diving events. You can tour the building and make a splash in the kid-friendly Happy Magic Water Park (¥200), which has slides and a wave pool. For the 2022 Winter Olympics the Water Cube will host the curling events.

Along with the surrounding sights, the building is illuminated in various colours between 7pm and 10pm.