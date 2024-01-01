Way out on the northeastern fringes of Beijing, this hangar-like museum contains dozens of historic locos, including several souped-up carriages used by Mao and other senior cadres during the 1960s and '70s – trainspotters will be ecstatic. There are English captions. A taxi from the centre of town will cost around ¥60.
China Railway Museum
Beijing
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.8 MILES
Enclosed by 3.5km of citadel walls at the very heart of Beijing, the Unesco-listed Forbidden City is China’s largest and best-preserved collection of…
9.16 MILES
An oasis of methodical Confucian design, the 267-hectare Temple of Heaven Park is unique. It originally served as a vast stage for solemn rites performed…
12.71 MILES
A marvel of Chinese garden design and one of Beijing's must-see attractions, the Summer Palace was the royal retreat for emperors fleeing the suffocating…
8.47 MILES
Flanked by triumphalist Soviet-style buildings, Tian'anmen Sq is an immense void of paved stone (440,000 sq metres, to be precise) at the symbolic centre…
7.81 MILES
Beihai Park, inside the old Imperial City, looks much as it would have done in the 18th century when it served as Emperor Qianlong's private gardens. The…
7.3 MILES
This immense fortress, part of the Ming City Wall Ruins Park, guarded the southeast corner of Beijing's city walls. Originally built in 1439 but repaired…
8.26 MILES
Instantly recognisable by its giant framed portrait of Mao, and guarded by two pairs of Ming dynasty stone lions, the double-eaved Gate of Heavenly Peace …
1.27 MILES
Contemporary art meets communist history at this thrilling enclave of international galleries installed within China's model factory complex of the 1950s…
Nearby Beijing attractions
0.75 MILES
Keep going past the galleries and cafes to D-Park west of 798 and you’ll intersect with a raised walkway offering remarkable views of industrial chimneys,…
0.92 MILES
An incongruous outpost of the Hermit Kingdom, this gallery exhibits socialist-realist paintings and sculptures depicting soot-faced miners, chiselled…
0.93 MILES
Although this privately owned Danish gallery is a relative newcomer, it has racked up an enviable showreel of exhibitions and retrospectives since 2011,…
0.96 MILES
Founded by Chinese art collectors in 2014, M Woods stages meticulously curated themed art shows according to the gallery's founding principle of 'FAT' …
0.96 MILES
This cathedral-like Bauhaus space, ceilings emblazoned with red Maoist slogans, makes for the quintessential 798 photograph whether or not an exhibition…
0.97 MILES
The cavernous space of this factory-floor-turned-gallery, an outpost of a privately owned foundation in Tuscany, allows for installations on an epic scale…
1 MILES
Remodelled in 2019, UCCA remains the finest contemporary-art gallery in 798, and a contender for the best in the country. Many global art superstars have…
1.01 MILES
Associated with the Tokyo Gallery in Japan, BTAP (Beijing Tokyo Art Projects) was the first international gallery to lease space in 798 back in 2002…