China Railway Museum

Beijing

Way out on the northeastern fringes of Beijing, this hangar-like museum contains dozens of historic locos, including several souped-up carriages used by Mao and other senior cadres during the 1960s and '70s – trainspotters will be ecstatic. There are English captions. A taxi from the centre of town will cost around ¥60.

