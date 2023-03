Associated with the Tokyo Gallery in Japan, BTAP (Beijing Tokyo Art Projects) was the first international gallery to lease space in 798 back in 2002. Since then, this modest Bauhaus factory workshop has staged the works of many a rising Chinese artist. Note the old Communist slogan on the ceiling: 'Mao Zedong is the red sun in our hearts'.

The gallery came about following a collaboration with Yukihito Tabata, director of Tokyo Gallery, and his friend, artist and 798 founding father Huang Rui.