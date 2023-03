Founded by Chinese art collectors in 2014, M Woods stages meticulously curated themed art shows according to the gallery's founding principle of 'FAT' (Free, Alchemical, Timeless) – essentially meaning that anything goes in terms of blending styles, genres and eras. The space itself is a thrilling maze of former factory spaces big and small over multiple floors.

Be sure to check out the M Woods Shop for highly desirable and stylish art gifts.