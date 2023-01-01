Poly Art Museum

A thrilling discovery, this exquisite collection of treasures is hidden halfway up an office building! China's state-owned Poly Group has funnelled a fraction of its mega-wealth into buying up Chinese antiquities from auctions overseas, displayed here on artfully lit plinths. There are ancient bronzes from the Shang and Zhou dynasties, vividly detailed Buddha statuary, and several of the 12 bronze zodiac animals plundered at the sacking of the Old Summer Palace in 1860 – Poly Group is still rounding up the rest.

Buy your tickets from the information counter in the lobby of the Poly Plaza building, then ride the lift to the 9th floor.