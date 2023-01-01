Red Brick Art Museum

In a sleepy industrial suburb, this impressive art gallery occasionally hosts must-see exhibitions, like the first solo Beijing show of superstar Danish artist Olafur Eliasson in 2018. The complex, funded by collectors and designed by Chinese architect Dong Yugan (also a professor at Peking Uni), is built entirely of red bricks and surrounded by tranquil, maze-like gardens.

For something to eat, there's a smart little cafe-restaurant on site, and a branch of Sichuan restaurant chain Meizhou Dongpo just down the road.