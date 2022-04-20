LightRocket via Getty Images

The Lakes District

The Lakes District – named "Los Lagos" for its myriad glacial lakes that dot a countryside otherwise characterized by looming, snowcapped volcanoes, otherworldly national parks and serene lakeside villages – is one of Chile's most picturesque regions. Outdoor adventurers congregate around pretty Puerto Varas, the region's most touristy town and the jumping-off point for most of the area's attractions, be it horseback riding or rock climbing in the Río Cochamó Valley, lake lingering around Lagos Llanquihue, Puyehue or Todos los Santos, or flashpacking through any number of impressive national parks.

  • T

    Teatro del Lago

    This amazing 12-years-in-the-making, US$25-million world-class performing-arts center opened in 2010, and has single-handedly put Frutillar on the global…

  • T

    Territorio Mapa Lahual

    Territorio Mapa Lahual protects some 60,000 hectares of mature forest and indigenous territories south of San Juan de la Costa and into Río Negro province…

  • P

    Parque Nacional Puyehue

    Parque Nacional Puyehue protects 1070 sq km of stark landscape defined by sand dunes and lava rivers, the result of Volcán Puyehue's 1960 eruption that…

  • P

    Parque Tagua-Tagua

    Carved out of virgin Valdivian rainforest 15km east of Puelo, Parque Tagua-Tagua is southern Chile's latest park. A private initiative funded by…

  • S

    Saltos del Petrohué

    Six kilometers southwest of Petrohué, the Saltos del Petrohué is a rushing, frothing waterfall raging through a narrow volcanic rock canyon carved by lava…

  • P

    Paseo Patrimonial

    Many notable constructions in town are private houses from the early 20th century. Grab a city map at the tourist office to follow the Paseo Patrimonial,…

  • M

    Museo Histórico Alemán

    The Museo Histórico Colonial Alemán was built with assistance from Germany and is managed by the Universidad Austral. It features nearly perfect…

  • M

    Museo de Puerto Octay

    A small but well-done museum inside the historic 1920 Casa Niklitschek telling the story of Puerto Octay via antiques.

  • M

    Monte Verde

    A small child's footprint discovered in a marshy field 28km west of Puerto Montt turned the archaeological world on its head in 1975 – evidence of human…

