Full-Day Road Tour in Sal Island

The Island is small in dimension but quite revealing in terms of landscape and attractions.Be ready for a breath-taking trip where the word “stress” is out of the lexicon. Meet at the front desk of your hotel at 9:15am. As soon as you meet your guide, you'll start the tour and your first destination will be “Ponta Preta”. At this spot you´ll witness a contrast between white natural sand dunes and dark coloured volcanic rocks entering the sea. This amazing combination creates a unique phenomenon of huge and beautiful waves. And this is the reason why this location is the stage for the performance of water sports competitions like surf, windsurf and others of a world known level. While in Ponta Preta you will be introduced to the itinerary and you´ll be also provided with a brief explanation of the history of Cape Verde.After witnessing and feeling the power of nature in Ponta Petra, you will head up to Murdeira. Murdeira is geographically located at the centre of the island. It´s Bay is bathed with crystal waters and filled with corals, enabling marvelous conditions for the practice of snorkeling. Apart from the mention above, you can easily see “Monte Leão” from there, one of the greatest marks of the island. Well, now is time to go more to the north and meet with the City of Espargos, where you we’ll be in a local tour ending in a panoramic view of the city through the belvedere. The next stop is the fishing village of Palmeira, where you can find the only port of the island. To the East of Palmeira, we can spot Buracona a place with natural pools and an incredible rocky landscape of volcanic origin. This combination allows us to enjoy the wonderful phenomenon called "Blue Eye". From 12pm to 1pm the sun shines inside a cave 25 meters’ deep, allowing you to glimpse the image of a shiny blue eye staring at the majestic sky. More to the west of the island is “Terra Boa”, the only land for growing crops and there you can enjoy another spectacle of nature, a "Mirage" in the middle of the desert. On your way back to Espargos, you’ll pass the peripheral area of the island visiting some social institutions such as kindergartens and schools. In Espargos you'll have a break for lunch at the Spot restaurant where you are able to taste a typical dish at a very low cost (from 5 to 10 Euros) or enjoy one of the best pizzas in town. After lunch, you will continue the tour with destination to Pedra de Lume, where the famous Salinas (Salt pans) are found inside of an extinct volcano crater. In Salinas you can bath in the therapeutic waters within the same. On the way back to the West of the Island you can catch sight of lemon sharks in the “Parda Bay” around 4pm, please be reminded to wear appropriate shoes. After a unique and enjoyable tour you shall be ready to return to the hotel around 4:30pm.