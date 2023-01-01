On the main highway about 1km before the centre of Tarrafal is the ominous former Tarrafal Concentration Camp. Here Portuguese authorities used to hold and interrogate political prisoners during the 1940s. It shut down in 1975 and was later converted into a museum. Today it remains a haunting reminder of colonial abuses.

You can wander through the former barracks, prison cells, library, the old infirmary and a handful of other buildings, with signage in English, French and Portuguese giving details of life in the camp.