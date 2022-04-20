Sal

Cape Verde, Sal Island, Santa Maria Beach, tourist looking at sunset over sea

Though flat, desolate and overdeveloped, Sal boasts more tourists than any other island. They fall into three categories: the package-holiday crowd, hard-core windsurfers and those in transit to more interesting islands. If you don't mind the heavy tourist crowds, Sal has a fine restaurant scene, plenty of nightlife and some lovely beaches where you can unwind and enjoy some water sports.

  • Pedra do Lume

    Pedra do Lume

    Sal

    A great attraction is this surreal, lunarlike crater of an ancient volcano, where seawater is transformed into shimmering salt beds. You can see the old…

