With its feathery lines of peachy dunes, stark plains and scanty oases, the island of Boa Vista looks as if a chunk of the Sahara somehow broke off the side of Africa and floated out to the middle of the Atlantic. Though the island offers some fantastic if wind-blown beaches, incredible windsurfing, the pretty little town of Sal Rei and an ever-increasing number of resorts and hotels, it's this desert interior that is the best reason for venturing out here. Be ready for some rough off-roading, as most of Boa Vista's roads are treacherous.
A short stroll south of the Sal Rei town centre, this lovely beach has turquoise waters and white sands, making it a fine setting for a day out. A handful…
An eerie sight is the wreck of the Santa Maria, a rusting hulk laid out on a stormy stretch of beach to the north of Sal Rei along Costa de Boa Esperança…
This new arts centre hosts a wide range of events, from art and photography exhibitions to African craft and jewellery shows. There's also a 350-seat…
The spooky village of Curral Velho was abandoned due to near-endless drought. You can wander amid the crumbling ruins of the old buildings, then head down…
The Morro Negro lighthouse, standing atop a 150m-high cape, is Cabo Verde's most easterly point. The views are spectacular.
