Boa Vista

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Wreck boat on the coast of boa vista in Cape Verde, Cabo Verde; Shutterstock ID 256852069; your: Erin Lenczycki; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: Destination Update

Shutterstock / Black-Photogaphy

Overview

With its feathery lines of peachy dunes, stark plains and scanty oases, the island of Boa Vista looks as if a chunk of the Sahara somehow broke off the side of Africa and floated out to the middle of the Atlantic. Though the island offers some fantastic if wind-blown beaches, incredible windsurfing, the pretty little town of Sal Rei and an ever-increasing number of resorts and hotels, it's this desert interior that is the best reason for venturing out here. Be ready for some rough off-roading, as most of Boa Vista's roads are treacherous.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Praia de Estoril

    Praia de Estoril

    Boa Vista

    A short stroll south of the Sal Rei town centre, this lovely beach has turquoise waters and white sands, making it a fine setting for a day out. A handful…

  • Santa Maria

    Santa Maria

    Boa Vista

    An eerie sight is the wreck of the Santa Maria, a rusting hulk laid out on a stormy stretch of beach to the north of Sal Rei along Costa de Boa Esperança…

  • Centro de Artes e Cultura

    Centro de Artes e Cultura

    Boa Vista

    This new arts centre hosts a wide range of events, from art and photography exhibitions to African craft and jewellery shows. There's also a 350-seat…

  • Curral Velho

    Curral Velho

    Boa Vista

    The spooky village of Curral Velho was abandoned due to near-endless drought. You can wander amid the crumbling ruins of the old buildings, then head down…

  • Morro Negro

    Morro Negro

    Boa Vista

    The Morro Negro lighthouse, standing atop a 150m-high cape, is Cabo Verde's most easterly point. The views are spectacular.

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Boa Vista with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Boa Vista