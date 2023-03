A short stroll south of the Sal Rei town centre, this lovely beach has turquoise waters and white sands, making it a fine setting for a day out. A handful of beach bars serve up seafood, snacks and plenty of drinks, with tables and lounge chairs on the sand. Several places here hire out gear – stand-up paddleboards, surfboards, kayaks – and give lessons in surfing, kitesurfing, windsurfing and sailing.