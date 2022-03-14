Shop
Set around a moon-shaped port and ringed by barren mountains, Mindelo is Cabo Verde's answer to the Riviera, complete with cobblestone streets, candy-coloured colonial buildings and yachts bobbing in a peaceful harbour. Around a bend is the country's deepest industrial port, which in the late 19th century was a key coaling station for British ships and remains the source of the city's relative prosperity.
The city's photogenic fish market lies just beyond Torre de Belém, with a jetty right behind it where fishermen unload their daily catch.
Inside the Torre de Belém, Mindelo's most intriguing museum gives an overview of São Vicente's history, from the island's role in the triangular trade to…
This cheery pink colonial confection and former government building today hosts changing exhibitions. Currently, its rooms are given over to a long…
With its modern glass and concrete constructions, this swank new complex looks and feels more like the south of France than Cabo Verde. Dotted with palm…
Inside the old customs house, the cultural centre houses changing exhibitions of local arts and culture and has a tiny shop selling local crafts, music…
Jutting out into the harbour is the fortresslike Torre de Belém – a Disney World version of the 15th-century tower that guards Lisbon's port.
The restored two-storey food market from 1784 is a great place to see sweet-talking vendors hawking local produce and medicinal herbs.
Mindelo's photogenic câmara municipal (town hall) dates from the mid-19th century.
