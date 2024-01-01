Playa de los Pocillos

Puerto del Carmen

LoginSave

Around 2.5km northeast of central Puerto del Carmen, the sandy gold kilometre-long arc of Playa Los Pocillos is popular with windsurfers.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • CÃ©sar Manrique Foundation on the island of Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain, Europe; Shutterstock ID 603358700; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Travel 2018

    Fundación César Manrique

    7.45 MILES

    Upon returning definitively to Lanzarote, César Manrique built his spectacular house and creative centre, Taro de Tahíche, into the lava fields just…

  • Panoramic view of the Timanfaya National Park ( also called The Montanas del Fuego or Mountains of Fire ) in Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain; Shutterstock ID 437700634; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Travel 2018

    Parque Nacional de Timanfaya

    8.98 MILES

    Lanzarote's most spectacular sight, the eerie 51-sq-km Parque Nacional de Timanfaya sprawls around the Montañas del Fuego (Mountains of Fire) formed by…

  • Casa de los Coroneles

    Casa de los Coroneles

    28.18 MILES

    This 18th-century building has been beautifully restored, retaining its traditional central patio and wooden galleries, while other buildings on the…

  • Parque Natural de Corralejo

    Parque Natural de Corralejo

    20.11 MILES

    This nature park of yellow dunes stretches along the east coast for about 10km south from Corralejo; it's also several kilometres wide, so covers a lot of…

  • Secret of cave

    Cueva de los Verdes

    20.02 MILES

    A yawning, kilometre-long chasm, the Cueva de los Verdes is the most spectacular segment of an almost 7km-long lava tube left behind by an eruption 5000…

  • outer Jameos del Agua pool, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain; Shutterstock ID 283647977; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Travel 2018

    Jameos del Agua

    20.14 MILES

    When molten lava seethed through this volcanic cavern around 5000 years ago, the ocean leaked in slightly, forming the startling clear azure lake that…

  • Casa-Museo César Manrique

    Casa-Museo César Manrique

    16.83 MILES

    Frozen in time, complete with Manrique's clothes in the cupboard and personal art collection adorning the walls, the palm-shaded final home of the island…

View more attractions

Nearby Puerto del Carmen attractions

1. Playa Grande

1.54 MILES

Though it's crowded and striped neatly with sunbeds and parasols, beneath all this, Playa Grande remains a lovely, gold-hued, family-friendly 1200m-long…

2. Bodegas Vega de Yuco

4.42 MILES

Around 1.5km south of Masdache en route to Tías, this ecoconscious hillside bodega has a lovely terrace for admiring the landscape and stocking up on such…

3. Playa del Reducto

5.18 MILES

If you fancy a dip, the city’s main beach is lovely: an arc of pristine pale-gold sand fringed with lofty palm trees and a promenade. It's safe for…

4. El Grifo

5.22 MILES

Founded in 1775, El Grifo is the oldest winery in the Canaries and also one of Spain's most ancient, its distinctive logo designed by Manrique himself…

5. Museo del Tanit

5.32 MILES

Set in an 18th-century bodega (one of the first in the San Bartolomé area), this rambling private ethnographic collection covers just about every aspect…

6. Biblioteca Universitaria Municipal

5.53 MILES

In the green-shuttered former Parador building, right on the seafront, this university library conceals four wonderful early César Manrique murals,…

8. Bodega Rubicón

5.62 MILES

In the shade of a towering eucalyptus, Rubicón occupies part of a former 17th-century cortijo (farmhouse), which now also includes a good Canarian…