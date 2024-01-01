Around 2.5km northeast of central Puerto del Carmen, the sandy gold kilometre-long arc of Playa Los Pocillos is popular with windsurfers.
Playa de los Pocillos
Puerto del Carmen
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.45 MILES
Upon returning definitively to Lanzarote, César Manrique built his spectacular house and creative centre, Taro de Tahíche, into the lava fields just…
8.98 MILES
Lanzarote's most spectacular sight, the eerie 51-sq-km Parque Nacional de Timanfaya sprawls around the Montañas del Fuego (Mountains of Fire) formed by…
28.18 MILES
This 18th-century building has been beautifully restored, retaining its traditional central patio and wooden galleries, while other buildings on the…
20.11 MILES
This nature park of yellow dunes stretches along the east coast for about 10km south from Corralejo; it's also several kilometres wide, so covers a lot of…
20.02 MILES
A yawning, kilometre-long chasm, the Cueva de los Verdes is the most spectacular segment of an almost 7km-long lava tube left behind by an eruption 5000…
20.14 MILES
When molten lava seethed through this volcanic cavern around 5000 years ago, the ocean leaked in slightly, forming the startling clear azure lake that…
Museo Internacional de Arte Contemporáneo
6.9 MILES
Converted into an art gallery in 1976, on César Manrique's wish, the well-preserved 18th-century Castillo de San José houses one of the Canaries' major…
16.83 MILES
Frozen in time, complete with Manrique's clothes in the cupboard and personal art collection adorning the walls, the palm-shaded final home of the island…
Nearby Puerto del Carmen attractions
1.54 MILES
Though it's crowded and striped neatly with sunbeds and parasols, beneath all this, Playa Grande remains a lovely, gold-hued, family-friendly 1200m-long…
4.42 MILES
Around 1.5km south of Masdache en route to Tías, this ecoconscious hillside bodega has a lovely terrace for admiring the landscape and stocking up on such…
5.18 MILES
If you fancy a dip, the city’s main beach is lovely: an arc of pristine pale-gold sand fringed with lofty palm trees and a promenade. It's safe for…
5.22 MILES
Founded in 1775, El Grifo is the oldest winery in the Canaries and also one of Spain's most ancient, its distinctive logo designed by Manrique himself…
5.32 MILES
Set in an 18th-century bodega (one of the first in the San Bartolomé area), this rambling private ethnographic collection covers just about every aspect…
6. Biblioteca Universitaria Municipal
5.53 MILES
In the green-shuttered former Parador building, right on the seafront, this university library conceals four wonderful early César Manrique murals,…
7. Centro de Innovación Cultural El Almacén
5.54 MILES
Occupying a duo of 19th-century townhouses, this cultural centre was remodelled into an arts hub by César Manrique in 1973, then revamped once more in…
5.62 MILES
In the shade of a towering eucalyptus, Rubicón occupies part of a former 17th-century cortijo (farmhouse), which now also includes a good Canarian…