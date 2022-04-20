Overview

With sunshades four lanes deep and just 10 minutes' drive southwest from the airport, Lanzarote's original purpose-built resort is a primarily British-geared hub packed with bars, restaurants, clubs, jet skis, dive schools, banana boats, sports screens, middling hotels and apartments, and plenty of shopping. While Puerto del Carmen certainly won't be to everyone's taste, it remains Lanzarote's most popular resort, now sprawling along 7km of the island's south-central coast.