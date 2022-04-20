Puerto del Carmen

Puerto del Carmen Lanzarote Canary Islands,

With sunshades four lanes deep and just 10 minutes' drive southwest from the airport, Lanzarote's original purpose-built resort is a primarily British-geared hub packed with bars, restaurants, clubs, jet skis, dive schools, banana boats, sports screens, middling hotels and apartments, and plenty of shopping. While Puerto del Carmen certainly won't be to everyone's taste, it remains Lanzarote's most popular resort, now sprawling along 7km of the island's south-central coast.

  • Playa Grande

    Playa Grande

    Puerto del Carmen

    Though it's crowded and striped neatly with sunbeds and parasols, beneath all this, Playa Grande remains a lovely, gold-hued, family-friendly 1200m-long…

  • Playa de los Pocillos

    Playa de los Pocillos

    Puerto del Carmen

    Around 2.5km northeast of central Puerto del Carmen, the sandy gold kilometre-long arc of Playa Los Pocillos is popular with windsurfers.

