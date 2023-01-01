Casa Museo Unamuno

This small museum near the church honours the philosopher Miguel de Unamuno, who stayed here in 1924 after being exiled from Spain. His crime was criticising the dictatorship of Primo de Rivera, both verbally and in writing. He later escaped to France before returning to his position as lecturer and rector at Salamanca University in Spain when the Republicans came to power in 1931.

The ground-floor house has been turned into a period piece, with four rooms furnished from Unamuno’s day, including the bedroom (complete with chamber pot) and his study with original desk. Brochures are available in English.