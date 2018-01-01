Unesco geopark El Hierro is an island where the impenetrable cliff-lined shores and location in the middle of the Atlantic make it both literally and figuratively remote. It was once even considered the end of the world until Columbus famously sailed the ocean blue from here in 1492 (along with his terrified crew!).

El Hierro will always feel remote, which is exactly what is so addictive about this place. It’s impossible not to be entranced by the island’s slow pace and simple style; by its craggy coast, where waves hurl themselves against lava-sculpted rock; by the pretty farmland and flower meadows; by the eerily beautiful juniper groves; and by the volcanic badland moonscapes in the south.

In short, El Hierro is unique – so much so that it is planning to become the first energy self-sufficient island in the world through a combination of solar, wind and water power.

