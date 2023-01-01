Wendake's best-known attraction is this reconstructed Huron village (the ‘letter’ 8 in Huron is pronounced ‘oua’ like the ‘wh’ in ‘what’). Entry to the village is by a 45-minute tour. The tour guides are excellent, taking you around the village explaining Huron history, culture and daily life. It may be artificial, but visitors love this place and children go wild for the tepees, canoes and bow-and-arrow range.

The most impressive display by far is a lovingly recreated Annonchia longhouse, complete with fire pit and beds made up with animal furs. There's also a sweat lodge, a smoker (a wigwam for smoking meat), a canoe house and a shaman's hut, where you can learn how dream-catchers work and how shamans exorcised sick people using bear skulls. Some of the exhibitions feel a bit dated, but the guides are enthusiastic (English-speaking guides aren't always available, so you may want to call ahead). You can also have lunch in the on-site restaurant, tucking into venison, caribou and mint tea.

Entertainment such as storytelling ($6.70), archery ($6.70) or a workshop on animal skins ($7.70) can make it a full day. Your visit will inevitably lead you to the tax-free gift shop, which balances local art with the usual leather-and-feather souvenirs.