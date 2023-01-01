Announced by the 'Pirates Hideout' slide overshadowing the car park, the summer-only Outdoor Waterpark at Village Vacances Valcartier is a water city that looms above the village like Jabba the Hutt next to Princess Leia. With a dozen sections, each with slides, water games and heated pools, it's heaven on earth for children. During the winter (December to March), the park opens a Winter Playground, and the adjacent Bora Parc offers indoor watery fun year-round.

At the Winter Playground (adult/child $35/27), you can hurtle down America's largest collection of groomed ice slides in inner tubes and inflatable rafts at speeds approaching 80km/h. A 1km-long skating path and a kids' play area complete with maze and ice castle offer alternatives for younger or less adrenaline-obsessed visitors. The tropical-themed Bora Parc (adult/child $42/35) has 15 slides and three pools, two with waves. There's also the Aroma Spa with sauna, steam bath, pool and treatments.

Reach Village Vacances Valcartier from Québec City via Hwy 73/175 north (exit 154) and Rte 371.