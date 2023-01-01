Cartier-Brébeuf National Historic Site

On the St Charles River in Limoilu, northwest of the walled section of the city, this national historic site marks the spot where the Iroquoian people helped Jacques Cartier and his men through the winter of 1535. The small interpretation center features a full-scale replica of Cartier's ship, a reproduction of an aboriginal longhouse, and exhibits about the Jesuit order, established in Canada in 1625 by Jean de Brébeuf. Buses 3 and 801 from the center stop nearby.