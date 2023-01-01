This sophisticated museum housed in an architecturally striking modern interpretation of a circular Aboriginal smokehouse is crammed with Huron and Wendat (they're kissing cousins) tools, clothing and other artifacts (moccasins, canoes, wampum, baskets), with lots of multimedia support and a very informative timeline. It's not huge but will hold your interest for some time. Out back is the reconstructed 30m-long Ekionkiestha longhouse of elm bark on a wooden frame that traditionally housed eight to 10 families (up to 70 people).