Parc National de la Jacques-Cartier

This 600-sq-km wilderness park, just off Rte 175 about 40km from Québec City, is ideal for a quick escape. Travel less than an hour from the city and you can be hiking or cycling along trails, or canoeing along Rivière Jacques-Cartier. L'Epéron is a steamy forest walk (5.5km) with lookouts giving views down the valley, while Les Loups (10km) and Du Hibou (13km) are two tough but rewarding trails.

Some 10km from the southernmost 'Valley Sector' entrance to the park, the information center provides services such as showers. It hires out camping equipment, canoes and bikes, and organizes activities (in French) from caving to survivalist training. Yurts and family friendly tents (from $92 to $117) and campsites ($24 to $35) are scattered throughout the park. In winter, there's cross-country skiing with shelter huts along some routes.

Aventures Nord-Bec, off Rte 175, 2km north of the Valley Sector entrance to the park, has riverside camping, yurts, a few tree houses and a restaurant. Its main business during winter is dogsledding, as the huskies hanging out at the door suggest.

Intercar buses to Jonquière and Dolbeau ($13, up to six departures daily) can drop you at one of the park's four entrances, all of which are on Rte 175.