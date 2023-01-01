Guelph Civic Museum

Housed in what was originally an 1854 sandstone convent and extensively transformed in 2012, this attractive museum has attained LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification. Within, the museum offers exhibitions, programs and events digging up the history of the city (named after the British royal family's ancestors, the Guelphs). Exhibits are refreshingly inclusive of First Nations' and Métis' histories. The 'Growing Up in Guelph' kids' exhibition makes a happy distraction for little ones.

Hours are extended to 9pm and admission is free on the fourth Friday of the month.