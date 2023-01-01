Tiffany Falls Conservation Area

This is the 'best-value' waterfall in Hamilton – a five-minute stroll from the car park takes you right under a 21m cascade. The falls are not huge but you can get up close. You'll also pass through a forest of sugar maple, red oak and black walnut trees. There are no services here – plan accordingly. Limited parking ($5) is available at the trail head.

The falls are located 13km southwest of Hamilton in the town of Ancaster. By car, it's a quick 15-minute drive. If bussing it from downtown Hamilton, take bus 5C anywhere on King St to the last stop; from there it's another 500m walk in the same direction along the highway to the falls.