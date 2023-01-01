Southeast of Brantford is Six Nations of the Grand River – a reserve designated for the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca and Tuscarora – and the village of Ohsweken, a well-known Indigenous community. Established in the late 18th century, the territory has been reduced to just 4.9% of what was originally granted. Take a day to explore the area and get a glimpse of traditional and contemporary First Nations culture. Six Nations Tourism is a good place to start for ideas and itineraries.