The tomb of Captain Brant, who led the Six Nations people to this area, is on the grounds of the tiny but exquisite Her Majesty's Chapel of the Mohawks, best visited on sunny afternoons when light streams through the gorgeous stained-glass windows. On the site of the original Mohawk village, it's the oldest Protestant church in Ontario (c 1785) and the world's only Royal Indian Chapel. Tours available with advanced request. To get here, follow the signs off Colborne St E.

Regular religious services are no longer held here.