Royal Botanical Gardens

Northwest of Hamilton, Canada's largest and most spectacular botanical gardens comprise more than a thousand hectares of trees, flowers and plants, including numerous rare species. There's also a rock garden, an arboretum and a wildlife sanctuary with 27km of trails traversing wetlands and wooded ravines. From June to October, thousands of delicate jewels bloom in the Centennial Rose Garden, and in spring more than 125,000 flowering bulbs awaken in an explosion of color.

In July and August, come for Garden Music Nights when jazz, blues and country concerts are held in the gardens. Shows are on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm and are included in the price of regular admission.