Take a stroll to gorgeous Bayfront Park where you'll find a calm harbor with fancy yachts and a beach with people fishing. In summer, they are joined by festivals on the grass and in-line skaters on the wide path, which forms part of the 7.5km Hamilton Waterfront Trail.

A free shuttle (every 30 minutes, 10am to 8:30pm) runs from Gore Park in downtown Hamilton to the waterfront. Pick it up anywhere along James Street – look for the bus with a route '99' or 'Waterfront' sign. June to September only.