The Griffin House

This well-preserved early-19th-century home belonged to Enerals Griffin, an escaped slave from Virginia who arrived in Canada via the Underground Railroad. The property was continuously occupied by Griffin's descendants for 154 years before it became a National Historic Site. A small clapboard house with period furnishings and artifacts, it reflects not only how people lived in Griffin's time but also the sacrifices and challenges faced by the more than 40,000 African American refugees who found freedom in Canada.

Archaeologists found more than 3,000 artifacts on-site, including ceramics and glassware. Don't miss the original pre-1850s wallpaper in the largest bedroom. Located 15km west of Hamilton near the Dundas Valley Conservation Area.