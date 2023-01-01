Bell Homestead National Historic Site

You might know that Alexander Graham Bell, on 26 July 1874, shaped our futures by inventing the telephone (though the US Congress credits Italian Antonio Meucci). Did you know inspiration struck him at his family homestead in Brantford? Or that the first long-distance call was placed here? Bell's first North American home has been lovingly restored to its original condition; enthusiastic guides lead 60-minute tours through it, sharing details about Bell's life and invention. There's a cafe too (open April to September).

Last tour at 3:45pm.