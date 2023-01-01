Art Gallery of Hamilton

The largest art museum in southern Ontario, the sleek AGH has a wide-ranging collection of 10,000 works, with a strong emphasis on modern art and 19th-century works by Canadian and European artists. Special exhibits change periodically and tend toward emerging and contemporary artists – they are often worth a look. Admission is free for the permanent collection; tickets are required for the special shows. Free docent-led tours are offered on weekends and Wednesdays at 1pm.

Touch tours (geared for the visually impaired, but open to all) are offered at 2pm on the last Friday of the month.