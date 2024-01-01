THEMUSEUM

Southwestern Ontario

LoginSave

Though billed as an all-ages museum, THEMUSEUM is geared towards children with loads of sciencey hands-on exhibits, art stations and water features, some in serious need of updating. The top two floors are dedicated to rotating exhibits, covering subjects from art to biology, which often aim to engage teens and adults.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • St Jacobs Farmers Market

    St Jacobs Farmers Market

    5.27 MILES

    This quintessential country market 3km south of town has an earthy soul, and a shiny new face after renovations in 2015 replaced a building gutted by fire…

  • Woodland Cultural Centre

    Woodland Cultural Centre

    25.57 MILES

    This well-conceived indigenous cultural center has a performance space, museum and gallery. Though dated in its presentation, the museum provides an…

  • Wellington County Museum

    Wellington County Museum

    17.34 MILES

    A National Historic Site midway between Fergus and Elora, this austere, red-roofed former 'Poor House' provided refuge for the aged and homeless for…

  • Elora Gorge Conservation Area

    Elora Gorge Conservation Area

    15.47 MILES

    About 2km south of Elora is this photo-worthy plunging limestone canyon through which the Grand River seethes. Easy walks extend to cliff views, caves and…

  • A night view of the Stratford courthouse in Stratford Ontario with the Avon river in the foreground

    Avon River

    25.5 MILES

    Stratford's swan-filled Avon River (what else were they going to call it?) flows slowly past the town, with plenty of riverbank lawns on which to chill…

  • The Griffin House

    The Griffin House

    28.71 MILES

    This well-preserved early-19th-century home belonged to Enerals Griffin, an escaped slave from Virginia who arrived in Canada via the Underground Railroad…

  • Guelph Civic Museum

    Guelph Civic Museum

    13.63 MILES

    Housed in what was originally an 1854 sandstone convent and extensively transformed in 2012, this attractive museum has attained LEED (Leadership in…

  • Bell Homestead National Historic Site

    Bell Homestead National Historic Site

    26.13 MILES

    You might know that Alexander Graham Bell, on 26 July 1874, shaped our futures by inventing the telephone (though the US Congress credits Italian Antonio…

View more attractions

Nearby Southwestern Ontario attractions

1. Schneider Haus National Historic Site

0.45 MILES

This National Historic Site was one of the first homes in the area, originally built for a prosperous Pennsylvanian Mennonite, Joseph Schneider. It has…

2. Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery

2.04 MILES

A spacious gallery displaying contemporary works of art in glass, ceramic, enamel and stained glass. It's an especially good place to see some of the…

3. Waterloo Region Museum

4.35 MILES

Waterloo's most modern attraction is this primary-colored local museum with exhibits on the history of Waterloo. Set on 24 hectares, it's the gateway to…

4. St Jacobs Farmers Market

5.27 MILES

This quintessential country market 3km south of town has an earthy soul, and a shiny new face after renovations in 2015 replaced a building gutted by fire…

5. The Mennonite Story

6.84 MILES

This interpretive center offers a deep dive into the fascinating world of the Mennonites – their history of persecution and dispersal around the world,…

6. Maple Syrup Museum

6.97 MILES

Peer quizzically into display cases full of spiles, buckets, taps and tanks, see aboriginal artifacts related to early syrup production, or check out the…

7. Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate

13.62 MILES

Lording over downtown Guelph is the dominant stone-faced bulk of this basilica and church in the Gothic Revival–style (think England's Houses of…

8. Guelph Civic Museum

13.63 MILES

Housed in what was originally an 1854 sandstone convent and extensively transformed in 2012, this attractive museum has attained LEED (Leadership in…