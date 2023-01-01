Schneider Haus National Historic Site

This National Historic Site was one of the first homes in the area, originally built for a prosperous Pennsylvanian Mennonite, Joseph Schneider. It has been restored to full 19th-century splendor – the architecture and interiors are remarkably well done, as are demonstrations of day-to-day 1800s chores and skills (everything from beadwork to making corn-husk dolls). There is a two-story washhouse and a schnitz house (a log and stucco building where an apple delicacy was made).