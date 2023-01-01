Wellington County Museum

A National Historic Site midway between Fergus and Elora, this austere, red-roofed former 'Poor House' provided refuge for the aged and homeless for almost a century before becoming a museum in 1957. Historical and local modern-art exhibits extending through 12 galleries display an obvious pride in local history and current culture. The centerpiece is the 'If These Walls Could Speak' exhibit, which examines the lives of those who lived or worked there.

A museum trail takes visitors on a self-guided tour of the grounds, including the barn and cemetery. A worthwhile stop.