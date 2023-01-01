Elora Gorge Conservation Area

About 2km south of Elora is this photo-worthy plunging limestone canyon through which the Grand River seethes. Easy walks extend to cliff views, caves and the Cascade waterfalls – a sheet of white water spilling over a stepped cliff. For a free gorge view from downtown Elora, head to the end of James St, off Metcalfe St.

Tubing is a lazy way to spend a warm afternoon at the gorge; register and pay the tubing fee ($10) at the onsite equipment rental building. Rentals are available here (tube/helmet/life jacket $15/10/10; complete rental package $25; open 9am to 5pm). You can also camp and zip-line here.