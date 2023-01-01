Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate

Lording over downtown Guelph is the dominant stone-faced bulk of this basilica and church in the Gothic Revival–style (think England's Houses of Parliament). It's hard to move around town without catching a glimpse of Our Lady's twin towers and elegantly proportioned rose window – no new buildings in town are allowed to be taller than the church. The basilica has awed parishioners since 1888, when it was a mere church. Pope Francis designated it a basilica in 2014.