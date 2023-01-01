University of Guelph Arboretum

Modeled after the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, this stunning microcosm of flora and fauna has 8.2km of paths traversing 165 hectares of thoughtfully cultivated land. The variety of species represented here boggles the mind, and best of all, it's free! From June to August, the arboretum runs Wednesday Evening Walks (7pm), 90-minute guided tours for $2 (kids free); tours leave from the on-site Nature Centre. Workshops and events, many related to birding, are also offered.