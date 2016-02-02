Saint John New Brunswick Roots Tour

Set out on a wonderful day as you are driven through the picturesque countryside and smaller rural communities surrounding St. John. Get to know Saint John in a way that other travelers do not and see towns like Hampton, Norton, and the Kingston Peninsula. These quaint villages are picturesque and timeless. Many of the sites you'll see date back to the 18th century and haven't changed much since! Discover country villages such as Kingston, with its historical Trinity Church, designated as a National Historic site. We'll see the heart of farm country and learn about one of the mainstays of the New Brunswick economy. See spectacular fall scenery and covered bridges as we travel along the Saint John and Kennebecasis River. We'll even make a special stop at a country restaurant/store for unique handcrafts and lunch (at your own expense). We've saved the best for last. A classic New Brunswick winery that captures the essence of fall. Enjoy the panoramic views as you sip on premium wines made with organically grown grapes. Back in Saint John, you'll have the bonus of checking how the tides have changed at the Reversing Falls, plus other city highlights. The final stop on this tour will be the Old City Market. First opened in 1876, the Old City Market is the oldest continuing farmer's market in all of Canada.