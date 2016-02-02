Welcome to New Brunswick
But the unspoiled wilderness is still here. There are rivers and coastal islands for kayaking, snowy mountains for skiing and quaint Acadian villages for exploring. So do yourself a favor, and don't just drive through. PEI will still be there when you're done, we promise.
Fundy Coast to Fundy Shore Tour
Our tour begins with a visit to the seaside community of St. Martins. You'll step back in time and sense the serenity of this area with its wharf, fishing boats, and piled lobster traps. With the ocean as a backdrop, you'll capture memorable photos of many interesting features such as lighthouses and the twin covered bridges. Don't forget to visit the wave-carved sea caves in the sandstone cliff if the tide is low enough to allow access while you're there. Learn about this small community's wooden ship building industry and see some of the highest tides in the world ebb and flow during your visit. You'll also visit the famous Reversing Falls, where the huge tides from the Bay of Fundy force the mighty Saint John River. Before returning to the cruise ship, we'll stop and explore the unique Old City Market in the heart of Saint John and learn why the local folks have loved to buy fresh produce here since 1876.
Shore Excursion Saint John Walking Tour
Discover nearly 400 years of history in Canada’s oldest incorporated city and experience a unique blend of past and present in one of the friendliest cities that you’ll ever visit. You’ll be fascinated as your tour guide introduces you to personalities, places, and events that have made Saint John “the greatest little city in the east.” Learn the history of the buildings along Prince William Street. Discover why King Street is so interesting. Visit Barbour’s General Store, an authentic 18th century general store. Swing by the King’s Square Bandstand to listen to the local talent or just take in the beauty of the square. Head over to Loyalist Burial Ground, the resting place of several of Saint John’s first British settlers. Before heading back to the ship, take a tour of the majestic Imperial Theater and then stop to explore the sights and smells in the Old City Market. Chat with local folks as they buy fresh produce in an oldest continually operated market in Canada, built in 1876. None of these tour sites are more than a kilometer from the ship. Participants can drop out and walk back to the ship on their own at various points, or stay the whole two hours to learn all about the historical intrigue of Saint John.
Private Full Day Tour to Hopewell Rocks
Leave Saint John and head to St Martin’s, New Brunswick. Here you will start your drive through the beautiful Fundy National Park. Fundy National Park of Canada encompasses some of the last remaining wilderness in southern New Brunswick. Here, the conifer dominated Caledonia Highlands roll down to meet the fog-generating Bay of Fundy. The tidal fluctuation of the Bay of Fundy is the highest in the world. Watch fishing boats come and go to the rhythm of the bay. Inland, explore lush forests and deep stream valleys. Fundy National Park leads you right to The Hopewell Rocks. As the tides allow in the Bay of Fundy, you'll get the chance to explore awe-inspiring rock formations. As you walk along the beach, peer up at the giant “flowerpots” towering above, and run your fingers along the rough striations created by the highest tides on Earth. Climb the stairs back to the top and make your way to the interpretive centre to find out more about the Bay of Fundy tides. You'll breathe in the fresh sea and realize that earlier in the day you had been walking and touching the ocean floor itself.
Hopewell Rocks Admission
The Hopewell Rocks is a place to pause and a place to appreciate a remarkable story interwoven through time, tide, and the intricacies of nature. These are the highest tides in the world. And they happen twice a day, every day. These tides can reach up to 50ft (15m), which is the height of a four-story building. The Hopewell Rocks are located along the Bay of Fundy and are home of the highest tides in the world. An iconic and popular place for ocean tidal exploration, it offers a unique natural experience of both high and low tides. Enjoy the multi-media exhibit, scenic walking trails, informative walking tours and lookouts. Walk on the ocean floor with towering rock formations that have been carved by the weather and the powerful incoming waters over decades. You’ll want to visit the Hopewell Rocks during both high tide and low tide so you can truly appreciate the height and range of the highest tides in the world. Nearby are Fundy National Park, Cape Enrage, Mary’s Point Bird Sanctuary, Covered bridges, artisan shops, crafters, museums, quiet beaches, lighthouses, waterfalls, biking and hiking trails and more. At Hopewell Rocks, Baymount Outdoor Adventures allows you to kayak the world’s highest tides around the huge rock formations!
Saint John New Brunswick Roots Tour
Set out on a wonderful day as you are driven through the picturesque countryside and smaller rural communities surrounding St. John. Get to know Saint John in a way that other travelers do not and see towns like Hampton, Norton, and the Kingston Peninsula. These quaint villages are picturesque and timeless. Many of the sites you'll see date back to the 18th century and haven't changed much since! Discover country villages such as Kingston, with its historical Trinity Church, designated as a National Historic site. We'll see the heart of farm country and learn about one of the mainstays of the New Brunswick economy. See spectacular fall scenery and covered bridges as we travel along the Saint John and Kennebecasis River. We'll even make a special stop at a country restaurant/store for unique handcrafts and lunch (at your own expense). We've saved the best for last. A classic New Brunswick winery that captures the essence of fall. Enjoy the panoramic views as you sip on premium wines made with organically grown grapes. Back in Saint John, you'll have the bonus of checking how the tides have changed at the Reversing Falls, plus other city highlights. The final stop on this tour will be the Old City Market. First opened in 1876, the Old City Market is the oldest continuing farmer's market in all of Canada.
St. Andrews by-the-Sea Day Tour from St. John
Along the shores of the Passamaquoddy Bay, St. Andrews by the Sea is a charming historic community that's just a short hour drive from Saint John. It's filled with quaint shops and turn of the century architecture. Your guide will first lead you on an exploration of this town to hear the reasons why this is an important tourism destination for travelers looking to escape the heat of the cities. After a break for lunch, discover the underwater world of the beautiful Bay of Fundy at the Huntsman Fundy Discovery Aquarium. An enormous display featuring the magnitude of the Bay of Fundy tides anchors the aquarium. Harbour seals Loki and Snorkel will entertain you with their antics. Seahorses, salmon, intertidal creatures and underwater viewing of Bay of Fundy fishes will fascinate you. Children and adults alike will have a ball in the gigantic touch pool and skate tank! Enjoy feature films and videos, interactive displays, the walking path to the beach and so much more! Come explore, learn, discover, and make memories. Return to Saint John later in the day.