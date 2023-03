Just 15km west of Caraquet, this village of old is 33 original buildings relocated to this historical site. Staff in period costumes reflect life from 1780 to 1880. Several hours are required to have a good look, then head for a traditional meal at La Table des Ancêtres. Join Madame Savoie in her 1860s kitchen for a lesson in Acadian cooking ($75, twice daily) or get your kids kitted with costumes and a day full of historical activities ($35).